VES celebrates Music in Our Schools Month

March has been officially designated by the National Association for Music Education for the observance of Music In Our Schools Month, the time of year when music education becomes the focus of schools across the nation. The purpose is to raise awareness of the importance of music education for all children – and to remind citizens that schools is where all children should have access to music.

During Music night there were 6 mini lessons taught. Mr. Winslow started with a kindergarten lesson and then moved through mini-lessons for each grade, ending with a 5th grade mini-lesson. Parents were given the opportunity to see what children are learning during the school year, and how all of that learning ties together with their elementary musical career.

The Singing Jackets musical group ended the night by performing a choral arrangement of melodies.