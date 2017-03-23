News from Spanish Trail Playhouse

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will again honor legendary country music with their Spanish Trail Opry, Saturday, April 8th at 7:00pm and Sunday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy timeless country music classics by artists like Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Floyd Cramer and more. Several well-known performers from the area will participate in this show including recording artist, Artie Rodriquez “The Singin’ Lawman” of Walton County. We’re proud he will be a featured performer during the Spanish Trail Opry. Rodriguez is the winner of The Academy of Western Artists Pure Country Male award. He’s a singer, songwriter and rising star traditional country artist who has released three albums nationwide – the latest is rated 5 out of 5 stars by the country music industry. Rodriguez has shared the stage with numerous traditional country artists like Leona Williams and Clinton Gregory. He is a deputy sheriff by date and a country star by night. For more information about Rodriguez, visit his website www.artirodriguez.com.

Get your tickets early because last year’s show sold out. Reserved seating tickets are $10 and are now available at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. Call 638-9113 or 850-326-3685 for more information.

The Spanish Trail Playhouse will present Steel Magnolias May 12-14.

Steel Magnolias will be directed by Kevin Russell and was written by Robert Harling. Truvy Jones runs a successful beauty salon in Chinquapin, Louisiana, where all the ladies in the neighborhood have a standing Saturday appointment. Along with her anxious and eager assistant, Annelle, Truvy, styles the hair of many of the women about town: wealthy widow and former first lady of Chinquapin, Clairee Belcher, local curmudgeon Ouiser Boudreaux (“I’m not crazy, I’ve just been in a bad mood for forty years”), intelligent and compassionate career woman, M’Lynn, and her daughter Shelby, the prettiest girl in town. Shelby’s engagement is the talk of the town, but the joy and excitement of her wedding quickly turn to concern as she faces a risky pregnancy and a myriad of health complications. Eventually, when Shelby dies from complications related to her diabetes, M’Lynn has to deal with ont of the most difficult of life’s challenges: the loss of one’s only child. The play is produced through special arrangements with Dramatist Play Service, Inc.

Casting has been concluded and the following local actresses were chosen:

Annelle Dupuy-Desoto – Nancy Bush

Truvy Jones – Terrie Garrett

Clairee Belcher – Lois Carter

Shelby Eatenton – Megan Jadofsky

M’Lynn Eatenton – Tiffani Wolfe

Quiser Boudreaux – Trish Payne

You won’t want to miss these talented actresses and this wonderful play! Tickets will be available April 17 at the Spanish Trail Playhouse Box Office (680 2nd Street, Chipley) and are $12 for adults, $10 for seniors (65 or older) and for military (with active or retired ID). For more information about this production, contact STP at 638-9113 or visit www.spanishtrailplayhouse.com.