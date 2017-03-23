Jamie Frances Hill, 53 of Alford, passed away Sunday March 19, 2017 at her residence.

Jamie was born April 9, 1963 in Philadelphia, PA to James Foxx McQuilkin and Christine (Brabazon) McQuilkin. She had lived in Compass Lake for the past 16 years moving from Fort Lauderdale. She was a homemaker and of the Catholic faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister: Janet Lafever.

She is survived by her loving husband of 32 years Paul Kevin Hill of Compass Lake; 2 sons: Kevin Hill of Clearwater and Michael Hill of Compass Lake; daughter: Christy Smith (Sam) of Compass Lake; grandson: Xavier Smith; 3 sisters: Donna McQuilkin of Magnolia Springs, AL, Patty Wilson (Joe) of Magnolia Springs, AL and Chrissii McQuilkin of Cypress;2 brothers: James Foxx McQuilkin of Clearwater and Raymond McQuilkin (Dominique) of Philadelphia, PA; step mother: Mary McQuilkin of Philadelphia, PA; a host of nieces and nephews.

A celebration of life will be held 7p.m. Friday March 24, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home with Father Will Ganci officiating.

Family will receive friends 5-7p.m. Friday March 24, 2017 at Obert Funeral Home.