McClendon obit

Mrs. Martha McClendon age 85 of Montclair, New Jersey and formerly of Graceville, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday March 14th in Montclair, N. J.

She was born on Friday, October 28, 1932, in Graceville (Browntown) of Jackson County, Florida. She was the seventh of eight children born to Cary and Clara (Smith) McClendon and a twin sister to her brother Claude McClendon. Martha acknowledged Jesus Christ as her personal Lord and Savior at an early age and joined the membership of Salem AME Church in Graceville, Florida.

Martha left Graceville and moved north to the big city of New York City where she joined her sister Lois and found work as a keypunch operator for Xerox. Martha was outgoing and she loved to communicate with people. She later moved to East Orange, New Jersey where she remained a beloved resident of Norman Towers. Due to declining health, she moved to Summit Ridge Nursing Care Center in West Orange, New Jersey until she entered her rest in her eternal home with Christ Jesus on Wednesday, March 14, 2017.

Martha joined the congregation of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in East Orange, New Jersey where she served faithfully in the ministries of the church. Martha loved her family dearly, and she was always showering them with beautiful cards and gifts.

She was preceded in death by her three brothers and their spouses: Namon (Geraldine) McClendon, Cary (Florence) McClendon, Claude (Patricia) McClendon and five sisters and their spouses: Mary Etta (Homer) Griffin, Darzettie (Nello) Williams, Sadie Lois (Lorenzo) Simmons.

She leaves the fondest and heartfelt memories of her to her only child and daughter: the Reverend Adrienne McClendon; three grandchildren: Lee V. Tender, Jr. of Miami Lakes, FL; US Army SSG (Retired) LaCoya D. (Debra) Tender of Green Cove Springs, FL; Ricardo Tender of Lynn Haven, FL; Caretakers: Ezra McClendon (Nephew) of West Orange, NJ and Larry Simmons (Nephew) of Newark, NJ; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Visitation will be 3-7 PM, Friday, March 24, 2017 in the M. Sue & Rodney D. Pittman Memorial Chapel, 5441 Cooper Street, Graceville, FL.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at Salem AME Church in the Browntown Community in Graceville, Florida with the Reverend Adrienne McClendon, pastor.

Interment will follow in the Hinson Cemetery in Graceville and under the direction of Christian Memorial Chapel of Graceville.