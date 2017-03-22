Hogue obit

Jack Rowland Hogue, age 53 of Vernon, FL passed from this life on Monday, March 20, 2017. He was born in Boynton, FL on April 26, 1963 to Jack Raymond Hogue and Mary Joann (Crosby) Webber.

Jack served in the United States Army National Guard and later worked for Bill Williams Air Conditioning and Heating Inc.

He is survived by one son, Jack Robert Hogue of Vernon, FL, one daughter, Barbara Way and husband Randy of Jacksonville, FL, his mother, Mary Joann Weber of Vernon, FL, two brothers, Joseph R. Hogue, James Robert Hogue and wife Michelle, four sisters, Mary Alice Segers, Linda Mazzullo and husband Jimmy, Lisa Batey and husband Craig, Miriam Hogue and Kevin Haig, two grandchildren, Hunter Callan and Hailey Way, one aunt, Brenda Federline and husband Bruce and former wife, Mabel Robinson.

Family will receive friends for visitation on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 P.M. at Brown Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 23, 2017 at 11:00 A.M. at New Bethany Assembly of God with Reverend Leon Jenkins officiating. Interment will follow in the New Bethany Church Cemetery with Brown Funeral Home directing.

Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.