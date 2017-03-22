Dedication service at First Baptist

First Baptist Chipley will hold a dedication service for their new building on March 26 at 10:30 a.m. The addition includes a new 575 seat sanctuary, choir room, secure preschool area, adult classrooms and a large foyer/welcome area.
Worship/Bible Study groups
There will be two times for Morning Worship and Bible Study
- 9:00 – Traditional/Blended Worship – Bible Study groups
- 10:30 – Contemporary/Modern Worship – Bible Study groups
- 5:00 – Discipleship Training
- 6:00 – Evening Worship
Open House from 2:00-4:00, Sunday 3/26/17