Dedication service at First Baptist

First Baptist Chipley will hold a dedication service for their new building on March 26 at 10:30 a.m. The addition includes a new 575 seat sanctuary, choir room, secure preschool area, adult classrooms and a large foyer/welcome area.

Worship/Bible Study groups

There will be two times for Morning Worship and Bible Study

9:00 – Traditional/Blended Worship – Bible Study groups

10:30 – Contemporary/Modern Worship – Bible Study groups

5:00 – Discipleship Training

6:00 – Evening Worship

Open House from 2:00-4:00, Sunday 3/26/17