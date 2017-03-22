Dedication service at First Baptist

First Baptist Chipley will hold a dedication service for their new building on March 26 at 10:30 a.m. The addition includes a new 575 seat sanctuary, choir room, secure preschool area, adult classrooms and a large foyer/welcome area.

 

 

Worship/Bible Study groups

There will be two times for Morning Worship and Bible Study

  • 9:00 – Traditional/Blended Worship – Bible Study groups
  • 10:30 – Contemporary/Modern Worship – Bible Study groups
  • 5:00 – Discipleship Training
  • 6:00 –  Evening Worship

Open House from 2:00-4:00, Sunday 3/26/17

 

 

 

 

 

 

