UF veterinary college’s annual open house is April 15

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The University of Florida College of Veterinary Medicine’s open house will once again captivate people of all ages during a day of educational demonstrations, tours and more, including a visit from local celebrity pig Chris P. Bacon.

Organized by third-year UF veterinary students with support from the college and various sponsors, the free event will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. April 15 at the college, 2015 SW 16th Ave., Gainesville. Snacks and College of Veterinary Medicine merchandise will be available for purchase, with the proceeds benefiting UF veterinary medical students.

Numerous educational exhibits and demonstrations, as well as tours of the UF veterinary hospitals, will take place throughout the day. Many of the talks and demonstrations will highlight various techniques used by UF veterinarians to treat animals.

The Marion County Sheriff’s Office mounted patrol will be on hand, as well as local law enforcement K9 units, to provide demonstrations. Dog agility and equine treadmill demonstrations will also be featured, along with appearances by Chris P. Bacon, the pig that was born without hind legs and moves around with a wheeled harness, and the Gypsy Gold Vanner horses.

Pre-veterinary school advisory sessions will be held at different times during the day. Kids can bring their torn stuffed animals for repair at a teddy bear clinic and a food truck rally will feature local eateries.

Visit www.vetmed.ufl.edu for more information.