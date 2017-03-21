Daniel obit

Ellarea Thomas Daniel, age 93 of Vernon, FL went home to be with her Lord on Monday, March 20, 2017. She was born on January 21, 1924 in Grady County, GA to the late Aaron Bartley Thomas and Leatha Bea (Wilson) Thomas.

Ellarea moved to Vernon in 1984 coming from Tallahassee, FL and has been attending Bonifay First Assembly of God Church for the past five years.

She is preceded in death by her loving husband, Felton R. Daniel. Survivors include, two sons, Felton G. Daniel and wife Pat of Navarre, FL, Aaron Lamar Daniel and wife Shirley of Crestview, FL, one daughter, Carolyn Simmons and husband Theodore of Vernon, FL, six grandchildren, Renea McKenzie and husband Joey, Kimberly Register and husband Scott, Ted Simmons, Deann Daniel, Melissa Currie, Aaron S. Daniel, seventeen great grandchildren and two great great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at 2:00 P.M. at Bonifay First Assembly of God Church with Reverend Allen Thomas and Reverend John Chance officiating. Visitation will be held from 1:00 P.M. until service time. Interment will follow at Vernon City Cemetery with brown Funeral Home directing.

