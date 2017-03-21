Clark obit

Jimmy Wayne Clark, 73 of Chipley, passed from this life on March 20, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family.

Wayne was born on February 3, 1944 in Birmingham, Alabama to the late Herman Eugene Clark and Angeline (Lowley) Clark. He worked as a welder for Alliance Laundry for over 27 years. He was of the Baptist faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, Jimmy Wayne Clark Jr.

He is survived by his two daughters: Pam Miner and husband Dan of Chipley, Florida, Christy Truman and husband Kenneth of Chipley, Florida; six grandchildren: Dani Miner and husband Travis, Mandy Clark, Brenan Clark and wife Heather, Shelby Clark, Kyli Miner, Jacob Arndt; six great grandchildren: Ashtyn Miller, Hailey Miller, Kaelyn Morris, Brianna Morris, Natalie Clark, and Harper Clark.

Graveside funeral services will be held 10A.M. Wednesday, March 22, 2017 at Glenwood Cemetery in Chipley, Florida. Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing.