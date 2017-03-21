Bylsma obit

Frank Bylsma Jr., 79 of Marianna, FL passed away at his home on March 17, 2017. He was born on March 8, 1938 to Frank Sr. and Wilma Bylsma in Little Falls, NJ. He moved to Lynn Haven, FL before settling in Marianna where he resided the remainder of his life.

Frank served four years in the United States Navy after graduating high school. In addition to running his father’s dairy farm, he also served as an investigator for Jackson County Sherriff’s Department, and Agent for the State Division of Alcohol and Beverage, and an inspector for the Florida Department of Agriculture. Later he served as a Jackson County Commissioner and a Real Estate Broker and Appraiser.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Wilma Bylsma and one brother, John Bylsma. He is survived by his loving wife, Joyce Bylsma who was the love of his life; three daughters, Janet Thomas of Lebanon, OH; Julie Melton and husband, Will of Marianna, FL; Jennifer Rich and husband, David of Tallahassee, FL; two sons, Michael Bylsma of Everett, MA; Mark Bylsma of Marianna, FL; one sister, Joan Bylsma Stadsklev and husband, Tom of Marianna, FL; four grandsons, Ryan and Ricky QuatekeMeyer, Michael Bylsma, Jr., Parker Melton; one granddaughter, Payton Melton, and one great-grandson, Vincent Bathalter. He also had a special relationship with friends Angie White and Clint, Clayton, and Johnny Touchton.

Frank enjoyed hunting, fishing, horseback riding, and the challenge of making a good sale. His greatest pleasure was spending time with his family and friends, but the sparkle in his eyes came from his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at 12:00pm at Trinity Baptist Church in Marianna, FL on Thursday, March 23 with visitation at 11:00am. Rev. Roland Rabon will be officiating. Interment will follow in Pinecrest Memorial Gardens with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Flowers will be accepted or those wishing to may make contributions to Trinity Baptist Church in Frank Bylsma’s memory.