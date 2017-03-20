Vernon woman arrested on drug charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a local Vernon woman after a traffic stop reveals marijuana packaged for re-sale.

The arrest of 19 year old Hannah Shepherd came after Deputy White observed a vehicle traveling around Vernon in a manner that caused concern. This prompted the deputy to stop the vehicle to ascertain whether the driver may be lost and to also warn the driver against the use of a cell phone while operating a motor vehicle. While speaking with the driver, Deputy White noticed a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The driver admitted to having marijuana in the vehicle and upon further investigation the deputy located marijuana loose in a jar, marijuana packaged for re-sale, a pipe, sandwich bags, and a notepad with distribution amounts and prices. The suspect also had $741.00 in cash in her possession.

During the investigation Shepherd told Deputy White, “I buy enough to use and to sell to friends so that I can make up what I spend.”

On March 15, 2017, Shepherd was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the charges of Possession of Marijuana with the Intent to Sell and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

