Krawczynski obit

Jamie Sue Krawczynski, age 38 of Chipley, FL passed from this life on March 14, 2017. She was born on August 26, 1978 to James Hamilton and Betty Sue (Mason) Kimbrough in Jacksonville, FL.

Jamie is survived by two children, Jamis Rushing and Morgan Mae Oliver, her mother, Betty Sue Kimbrough and husband Randy, grandparents, Roy and Sue Mason, uncle, Leroy Mason and aunt Charlene Price.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home at 12:00 P.M. Memorialization will be by cremation. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.