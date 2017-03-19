City Council approves Easter Egg Hunt

The Chipley City Council approved a special event application when they met on Tuesday, for the Community Easter Egg Hunt. The event will be held at Shivers Park on Wednesday, April 12, from 5:30 to 7 p.m. This is a community outreach event to provide a safe egg hunt for the children of the community.

A request for waiver of impact fees was approved for Chipola Habitat for Humanity. The total cost of the impact fees for 734 1st Street, one of the current residential construction sites they are working on, is $3,311.50.

A Chipley Housing Authority contract for services was approved. The contract for services is for the Police Department Overtime Detail to help create a drug-free, crime-free environment for the residents.

The FDOT SCOP Phase II Project Design Services was awarded to Panhandle Engineering & Construction, Inc. based on scoring of the Selection Committee and successful negotiation in accordance with the Consultants Competitive Negotiation Act.

Ordinance No. 939 was approved on second reading. This ordinance was for a temporary moratorium on all activities relating to the submittal, acceptance, review and action upon applications for local business tax license and/or land use or zoning approvals or development orders for marijuana dispensing organizations/medical marijuana treatment centers.