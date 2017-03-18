Girl Scouts seek Women of Distinction nominees

PANAMA CITY – Do you know an extraordinary woman who has distinguished herself as an outstanding member of the community? A program inspired by Girl Scouts nationally, the Girl Scouts of the Florida Panhandle Women of Distinction Awards honor women from across the Florida Panhandle who truly stand out for their commitment to the community. Nominations are now being accepted for the 2017 Women of Distinction awards program.

The women honored for 2017 will join the over 140 women in the Florida Panhandle who have received an award as Women of Distinction since the program’s inception in 1998. All nominees will be recognized during the Women of Distinction Awards Gala on August 26, 2017, 6:00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach & Golf Resort.

“The Women of Distinction Awards recognize and honor the women in our community whose leadership and commitment inspire and make the world a better place,” stated Raslean M. Allen, Girl Scout Council of the Florida Panhandle, Inc. chief executive officer. “We invite you to join us by nominating the distinguished women in our community.”

Nominees must live or work in Bay, Calhoun, Escambia, Gulf, Holmes, Jackson, Okaloosa, Santa Rosa, Walton or Washington County. They should exemplify extraordinary civic, professional and/or philanthropic commitment and achievement, be a role model for girls and demonstrate a commitment to advocacy for improving the lives of women and/or girls. Nominees are to demonstrate initiative, integrity and leadership characteristics and are not required to have been or currently be a Girl Scout. Nominations will be reviewed by an independent Selection Committee based on standardized criteria for nominees.

Suggested Categories include, but are not limited to Lifetime Achievement, Arts, Business, Community Impact, Education, Government or Elected Official, Health, and Fitness Law, Media and Public Relations, Real Estate, STEM, Social Services, Youth Services

The deadline for nominations is Friday, June 30, 2017. Nomination forms can be obtained by visiting www.gscfp.org to complete online or download.