Eunice Annie Alderman Howell Ford, of Sneads, Florida, passed away on March 16, 2017, peacefully, at her home surrounded by her family on Howell Road. She was born June 30, 1922, to Mordecia and Mary Annie Alderman. She married Louie Howell of Sneads and, after his death, later Truman Ford of Bascom.

Eunice is preceded in death by her parents, Mordecia and Mary Alderman; her husbands Louie Howell of Sneads and Truman Ford of Bascom; her son Louie Almer Howell; two sisters Agnes Johnson Lawson and Iris Rabon.

She is survived by two daughters, Linda (Raymond) Hatcher of Sneads, Susan (Othel) Tucker of Sneads, and her son Ted Howell of Sneads; one granddaughter, Karen (Clint) Hall of Sneads; three grandsons, Gavin (Leslie) Tucker of Marianna, Travis (Mindy) Howell of Marianna, and Garrett Tucker of Tallahassee; four great-grandsons, Trevin Hall and Cade Hall of Sneads, Bowden Howell of Sneads, and Griffin Tucker of Marianna; three great-granddaughters Lauryn Tucker of Marianna, Taylor Reese Howell of Marianna, and Isla Grace Tucker of Tallahassee.

A special thank you to Stephanie Gilley “Sista” who became a very close friend of our family. We appreciate her love, care, patience, and the smile she brought to our mother’s face each day. Especially for the loving care she provided, we will be forever grateful.

Eunice was a life-long resident of Sneads where her family has lived for generations. She graduated from Sneads High School in 1940 and was Salutatorian of her class. She played half-court basketball for Sneads and played on the team in 1939 which won a District Championship.

She loved her family, her country, her community, and her Savior, our Lord Jesus Christ. She was a child during the Great Depression. She survived World War II, which had a profound impact as life changed for her generation overnight in her homeland. These events–along with growing up on a farm, owning, and helping operate a farm–produced a woman with an outstanding work ethic, a wonderful cook, a great gardener, an avid canner, and a lady who could face adversity. She was also a great seamstress and did what she had to in life to survive and overcome adversity. Anyone that knew her knew that ABOVE ALL she loved cooking and serving others.

She gave back to the community she loved. She was instrumental in establishing the Sneads Alumni Association and in assisting with the formation of the Sneads Athletic Association for Sneads High School. She served as Secretary of the Dykes Cemetery Association for over 50 years and was a member of the Widowed Persons Association and Joy Club of Malone.

She taught 5th grade one year at SHS because there was a shortage of teachers in the 1940’s. She worked at the InterCity Chevrolet Place for over 25 years for Jake Gissendainer. In her later years she was able to travel. She visited Canada, Alaska, the Holy Lands, Australia, Hawaii, Mexico and toured most of the 50 states in the United States. She enjoyed playing cards, which was a ritual every Saturday night. Also, every year for over 50 years her family, including her sisters’ families, traveled to Mexico Beach to spend a week on the 4th of July. Many of her birthdays were spent at Mexico Beach, a time of great enjoyment with her family and friends making wonderful lifetime memories.

She was a member of the Sneads First Baptist Church and loved Ms. Pearl Watson’s Sunday School Class. She loved the Lord and loved her Church Family. During her long extensive illness, they provided food weekly for 5 years.

She came from the greatest generation and will be so missed by everyone that knew and loved her.

She had a special relationship with all her nieces and nephews, and a real special bond was formed with Charles Edward Rabon, her oldest nephew, who loved her like a second mother.

A real special thank you to the Council On Aging and Covenant Hospice Care. These two agencies have made a way for us to keep our mother at home and have provided unending support. Words are so inadequate, and we could not have made this journey without you. Thanks for all your love, support, and kindness.

In lieu of flowers, her family has requested charitable contributions be made to Covenant Hospice Care and The First Baptist Church of Sneads, Florida.

Her home-going celebration will take place at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna on Sunday, March 19, 2017, at 2:30 pm. The family will receive family and friends at James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel in Marianna on Sunday, March 19, 2017, from 1:30-2:30 P.M. with Rev. Robert Johns officiating. Burial will follow at Dykes Cemetery in Sneads with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing.