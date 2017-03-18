Chipola College news

CHIPOLA MATH OLYMPIC WINNERS

MARIANNA—Some 200 students representing 11 area high schools participated in the 33rd annual Chipola College Math Olympiad on March 10.

Students competed individually on written exams in Algebra I and II, Geometry, Trigonometry and Scholarship. Teams competed in three Ciphering competitions and for Team Awards that are earned through highest combined scores on the written exams. The students earned medals and trophies, and were treated to lunch. The event concluded with an awards ceremony in the Center for the Arts.

Overall team winners are: first, Marianna High, team members: Abigail Callahan, Ben Wiggins, Rick Brunner; second Tie, Blountstown High, team members: Sierra Helgerson, Caroline Hurst, Emily Holloway, And Chipley High, Zack Benkoczy, Stephen Chomos, Jayla Kindlespire.

Ciphering team winners are:

Algebra I—first, Cottondale High, team members: Hannah McClain, Christian Jordan, Addison Griffin; second, Washington County Christian, team members: Emma Rines.

Algebra II—first, Vernon High, team members: Austin Blaess, Kayla Brock, Alexis Henry; second, Marianna High, team members: Rick Brunner, Ronak Gocool, Aaron Meese.

Geometry—first, Marianna High, team members: Ben Wiggins, Faith Hardin, McKenna Evans; second, Chipley High, team members: Zack Benkoczy, Ella Page, Leo Pan. Individual award winners by category are:

Algebra I— first, Marianna Middle, Abigail Callahan; second, Marianna Middle, Lee Bethea; third, Grand Ridge, Jacob Holmes; fourth, Chipley High, Jayla Kindlespire; fifth, Altha Public, Alex Degolyer; sixth, Washington County Christian, Emma Rines; seventh, Malone High, Ian Baxley; eighth, Poplar Springs, Gracie Mitchell; ninth, Graceville High, Terra Jackson and tenth, Garceville High, Shelby Singletary.

Algebra II—first, Marianna High, Rick Brunner; second, Blountstown High, Emily Holloway; third, Holmes County High, Zion Glass; fourth, Marianna High, Aaron Meese; fifth, Chipley High, Stephen Chomos; sixth, Blountstown High, Arizona Phinney; seventh, Chipley High, Klaytin Hendrix; eighth, Chipley High, Nathaniel Bowen; ninth, Graceville High, Alexis Parks and tenth, Holmes County High, Bailey Rich.

Geometry—first, Marianna High, Ben Wiggins; second, Blountstown High, Sierra Helgerson; third, Chipley High, Zack Benkoczy; fourth, Vernon High, Hannah Lamarre; fifth, Vernon High, Morgan Dale; sixth, Blountstown High, Trevor Schrock; seventh, Holmes County High, Tristan Nored; eighth, Chipley High, Ella Page; ninth, Liberty County High, Justin Day and tenth, Holmes County High, Hannah Hatcher.

Trigonometry—first, Washington County Christian, Shane Reed; second, Chipley High, Lila Chan; third, Altha Public, Amberly Moseley; fourth, Chipley High, Jamison York; fifth, Altha Public, Sheryl Smith; sixth, Liberty County High, Amber Revell; seventh, Holmes County High, Jacob Murley; eighth, Altha Public, Caylynn Reeder; ninth, Cottondale High, Caleb Reed; tenth, Blountstown High, Annika Milligan.

Scholarship Event—first, Blountstown High, Caroline Howell; second, Chipley High, Nathan Glover; third, Chipley High, Taylor Munroe; fourth, Blountstown High, Emily Shuler; fifth, Holmes County High, Whitney White; sixth, MaloneHigh, Lashonda Beckwith; seventh, Malone High, Yakira Taylor; Eighth, Marianna High, Valerie Sims; ninth, Altha Public, Nolon Bean; tenth, Altha Public, Caylynn Reeder.

CHIPOLA JAZZMATAZZ MARCH 30-APRIL 2

MARIANNA—Chipola College Show Choir will host its annual Jazzmatazz show, March 30-31 and April 1-2.

Evening shows are at 7 p.m., with a Sunday show at 2 p.m. The annual performance will feature high energy, song and dance favorites performed by the Show Choir under the direction of Angie White, Dr. Josh Martin and Aaron Moore, with choreography by Brittney Holmes.

Tickets—$10—may be purchased at the Chipola Box Office or online at www.chipola.edu/boxoffice. For more information, call 718-2420.

JIVE ACES TO PERFORM FOR CHIPOLA ARTIST SERIES

MARIANNA—The Chipola Artist Series will present with Jump, Jive and Wail featuring The Jive Aces, Tuesday, Mar. 28, in the Center for the Arts.

The first ever band to reach the semifinals of Britain’s Got Talent in 2012, the group followed up with a performance for Her Majesty The Queen as part of the Diamond Jubilee celebrations and performances for both the Olympic and Paralympic celebrations.

The Jive Aces have truly established themselves as the UK’s top Jive & Swing band. Together for over a decade, The Jive Aces are renowned for their high energy Jump Jive music (the exciting sound where Swing meets Rock ‘n Roll) and spectacular stage show. They combine a mixture of fresh arrangements of swing/Jive/R&B classics – songs made famous by such greats as Louis Prima, Cab Calloway, Bobby Darin, Louis Armstrong, Dean Martin, Big Joe Turner and Sammy Davis Jnr – along with a selection of superb swinging originals taken from their studio albums. Learn more at www.jiveaces.com.

Tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for children under 18, and $5 for Chipola students and employees. Online tickets may be printed at home, or with an order confirmation, will-call tickets will be available at the box office the night of the show.

Call 718-2420 or visit www.chipola.edu/boxoffice.

Chipola College to host Engineering Technology Forum

MARIANNA—Chipola College will host a Forum on Engineering Technology, March 30-31. Representatives from colleges, industry, workforce and economic development are encouraged to attend.

The event begins Thursday, March 30, at 8:30 a.m. in the Chipola Continuing Education Center with Registration and Vendor Showcase. Presentations and discussions will continue through 4 p.m. Thursday and run 8:30 a.m. to noon Friday.

Speakers will include: Darwin Gilmore, Chipola Dean of Workforce Education and Economic Development; Sam Ajlani, CF; Brad Jenkins, FLATE. A Vendor Panel will feature Steve Cerone–Bluegrass Educational Technologies; Martin Garcia–National Instruments; Richard Hyatt–Southern Education Systems; Clark Hortman–Learning Labs; Rod Jaeger–Jaeger Corporation and Larry Shemetulskis-Tektronix and Ted Norman, FLDOE.

Friday’s events will include an Industrial/Economic, Workforce Roundtable and a tour of Chipola Engineering Technology Facilities with Aubri Hanson, Chipola ET Instructor. A roundtable will include Mori Toosi, Polk; Sam Ajlani, CF; Danielly Orozco, FLATE and Chris Scott, Intelligrated. Other Friday participants will include: Phil Centonze, FloridaMakes Partnerships Programs; Ron Eaglin, Daytona; Alex Anzalone, HCC; Stephan Girard, PMMI; and Marilyn Barger, FLATE.

For information, contact Darwin Gilmore at 850-718-2270 or email gilmored@chipola.edu.

CHIPOLA TRANSFER DAY

Chipola College Student Support Services (SSS) recently hosted their annual College Transfer Day. Chipola students met with university recruiters from across the Southeast to explore transfer requirements and scholarship opportunities. The following universities were represented: Baptist College of Florida, Florida State University and FSU/Panama City, Jacksonville University, Troy University-Dothan & Tyndall campus, University of Florida, University of North Florida, and the University of West Florida. Representatives from Chipola’s Bachelor’s degree programs in Business, Education and Nursing also were on hand.

LADY INDIANS HEADED TO NATIONALS

MARIANNA—The Chipola Lady Indians (27-4) advanced to the NJCAA National Tournament in Lubbock, Texas, on an at-large bid. The Lady Indians were among 8 at-large selections in the 24 team tournament which runs March 20-25. Chipola earned the #3 overall seed and will play Wednesday, March 22 at 5 p.m. CST against the winner of Walters State vs. Tyler. The bracket and NJCAA TV links are available at http://njcaalubbock2017.org/.

Chipola fell to the Gulf Coast 80-72 in the Championship game of the FCSAA State Tournament, March 11, in Ocala.

Chipola was led by Sydnee McDonald with 16 points, 6 rebounds and 3 steals. Barbara Johnson had 14. Raven Baker-Northcross and Tiaera Phillips each had 12. The Lady Indians led 36-34 at the half, but free throws turned out to be an important difference as Chipola was 11 for 17 from the line compared to Gulf Coast at 20 of 24.

Three Lady Indians were named to the State All-Tournament team—Danielle Garven, Raven Baker-Northcross and Barbara Johnson. Garven also was named to the All-State team.

The Lady Indians advanced to the state title game with a 67-47 win over Santa Fe in the semi-finals on March 10. Baker-Northcross led Chipola with 21 points. McDonald and Johnson each scored 15 points. In the first round on March 8, Chipola defeated Florida Southwestern, 66-36. Garven and Johnson led Chipola with 16 points apiece. Garven also had 12 rebounds. Tierra Phillips scored 14 points and Baker-Northcross added 12.

Chipola finished as the runner-up in the Panhandle Conference behind champion Gulf Coast. The final Conference records are: Gulf Coast (10-2), Chipola (9-3), Tallahassee is (7-5), Pensacola (3-9) and Northwest (1-11).

Chipola is fifth in the NJCAA National Poll. Gulf Coast is third. Odessa is number one, followed by Hutchinson in second.

The Lady Indians are coming off a 23-5 season in 2015-16 which ended in the semi-finals of the state tournament with a loss to Northwest Florida State. Head Coach Greg Franklin led the Lady Indians to the National Championship in 2015, and was named NJCAA, FCSAA, and Panhandle Coach of the Year. The 2014-15 Lady Indians (34-1) captured the college’s first ever national title with a 54-46 win over previously unbeaten Hutchinson (36-1).

CHIPOLA BASEBALL PERFECT IN PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA— The top-ranked Chipola College Indians are 6-0 in Panhandle Conference play after winning the first two games of a four game set with Pensacola.

Chipola blanked the Pirates 8-0 on March 14 behind the pitching of Bowden Francis (6-1). He earned the win with six strikeouts in six innings. Connor Hock finished the game in the seventh. Reynaldo Rivera had a homerun and four RBI.

The Indians run-ruled the Pirates again 10-0 on March 16 in five innings. Riley Cabral (6-0) picked up the win with four strikeouts in four innings. Parker Warren finished out the fifth. Rivera, Te’Kwaan Whyte and Jacob Silverstein each had 2 RBI for Chipola. The Indians finish the series with a double-header at Pensacola March 18.

Chipola hosts Northwest March 21 and 23, both at 5 p.m. The Indians hit the road for games at Northwest (March 25) and at Gulf Coast (March 28 and 30). Chipola hosts Gulf Coast in a double-header, Saturday, April 1, at 1 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.

Chipola swept Tallahassee in four games: March 7 (16-5) in six innings; March 9 (9-1) in eight innings; March 11 game one (16-1) in five innings and game two (9-7). Chipola third baseman Andrew Bechtold was named Florida College System/NJCAA Region 8 Baseball Player of the Week for his performance in the series. The sophomore from Chadds Ford, Pa., had a .688 average (11-for-16) with seven runs scored, five doubles, two home runs and 10 RBIs in four games during the voting period. He doubled, scored and drove in a run in all four games between Chipola and Tallahassee. He was 2-for-4 in game one and went a combined 7-for-9 in the middle two games of the series. He homered in games two and three of the series and was 4-for-4 in game three.

For the latest news visit, www.chipolaathletics.com.

CHIPOLA SOFTBALL PERFECT IN PANHANDLE CONFERENCE

MARIANNA— Chipola softball jumped out to a 4-0 record in Panhandle Conference play with wins over Tallahassee and Northwest.

Chipola trounced Tallahassee 15-3 in five innings and 8-0 in six on March 14. The Lady Indians continued their dominance with 3-2 and 7-0 wins over Northwest, March 16.

The Lady Indians (37-2) are the top-ranked softball team in the FCSAA Region 8 Coaches Poll and the number two team in the NJCAA National Poll.

Chipola hosts Abraham Baldwin Tuesday, March 21, in a 4 p.m. double-header. The Lady Indians host Pensacola, Saturday, March 25, at 1 and 3 p.m. and Tallahassee, Saturday, April 1, at 1 and 3 p.m.

Chipola pitcher Morgan is the Florida FCSAA/NJCAA Region 8 Softball Pitcher of the Week. She threw a perfect game March 11 in the Lady Indians 3-0 win over Wallace State Hanceville. Goree struck out 7 batters in 7 innings in which no Wallace players reached base. The right-hander from Senoia, Ga., was 2-0 with a 0.00 ERA in two appearances. She pitched back-to-back complete-games over Central Alabama and Wallace. She threw a one-hit shutout with 10 strikeouts against Central Alabama, then came back with a perfect game (eight strikeouts) in a 3-0 win over Wallace.

In early March, the Lady Indians logged wins over Thomas University (8-0 and 9-0); Southern Union (7-0); LSU Eunice (6-4); Mississippi Gulf Coast (10-0); Lansing (3-2); Shelton State (4-2); Wallace State (3-0).

Chipola’s only losses of the season were to ninth-ranked Midland (8-5) on March 11 and to Abraham-Baldwin (3-2) on Feb. 20.