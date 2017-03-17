VMS Baseball Invitational

Date: Friday March 24 and Saturday March 25, 2017

Location: Shady Grove Baseball Field in Vernon, Florida

Admission: $5.00 Per Adult $2.00 High school and Middle school.

The Vernon Middle School baseball team is hosting a six team invitational on Friday, March 24th, and Saturday, March 25th, at the Shady Grove ballpark in Vernon. Two baseball games are scheduled for Friday afternoon as the Bethlehem Wildcats open up the invitational against the Roulhac Tigers with first pitch slated for 4:00PM. The second game of the evening is a game between the Bonifay Blue Devils and the Bethlehem Wildcats at 6:15PM.

The invitational continues Saturday morning with five games scheduled starting at 9:30AM with the Bonifay Blue Devils playing against the Emerald Coast Stingrays. The second game of the day scheduled for an 11:45AM start will have the Blue Devils playing against the Freeport Bulldogs. The third game of the day scheduled for a 2:00PM start pits the Stingrays of Emerald Coast playing against the Roulhac Tigers. The Roulhac Tigers also play in the fourth game of the day with first pitch scheduled at 4:15PM against the Freeport Bulldogs. The fifth and final game of the day scheduled for a 6:30PM start has the host Vernon Jackets taking the field to play the Bethlehem Wildcats.

The VMS baseball team is also selling grilled chicken plates at the ballpark on Saturday from 10:00AM until 4:30PM for $7.50 per plate. Each meal will include 2-leg quarters, 2-sides a roll and 12oz can Pepsi product.

In addition to the grilled chicken plates being sold a full concession stand and invitational T-shirts are being sold at the ballpark.

The Invitational scheduled games are as follows:

Friday 3/24/17

Game 1 4:00PM Bethlehem vs Roulhac

Game 2 6:15PM Bethlehem vs Bonifay

Saturday 3/25/17

Game 3 9:30AM Emerald Coast vs Bonifay

Game 4 11:45AM Freeport vs Bonifay

Game 5 2:00PM Emerald Coast vs Roulhac

Game 6 4:15PM Freeport vs Roulhac

Game 7 6:30PM Bethlehem vs Vernon