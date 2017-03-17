The Tallahassee Stamp & Cover Club will host its eighth annual stamp show and its first Stamp and Coin show in Tallahassee on Saturday, April 1, and Sunday, April 2. The show will feature stamp dealers selling US, British Commonwealth, Confederate and Worldwide stamps, supplies and literature. It will also feature at least four coin dealers. There will also be door prizes. Door prize drawings will be made every two hours or more frequently during show times. There will be four to six regional stamp dealers at the show. Admission to the show is free.

The show will be held at the Tallahassee Senior Center, second floor auditorium, located at 1400 North Monroe Street in Tallahassee. Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday.