Illinois man arrested

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of an Illinois man after deputies observed the suspect speeding through Vernon school zone.

On March 15, 2017, at approximately 2:20pm, WCSO Deputy Landon Fries observed a Dodge Charger bearing an Illinois license plate speeding through an active school zone near Vernon Elementary School. Deputy Fries conducted a traffic stop making contact with the driver, 24 year old Israel Montemayor, and immediately became aware of a strong odor of marijuana coming from inside the vehicle. The deputy, after receiving confirmation from the driver that marijuana was present in the vehicle, located a glass pipe and a felony amount of marijuana.

Montemayor was arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was charged with Possession of Marijuana over 20 grams and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.