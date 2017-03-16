Two Louisiana women arrested on drug charges

In the early morning hours of March 15, two women staying in Panama City Beach on spring break made contact with an undercover Washington County investigator. The two Louisiana women initiated the transaction planning a meeting to trade hydrocodone, also known as Lortab, in exchange for methamphetamine.

The undercover investigator met with the suspects in Ebro, near the Ebro Motel. Once the exchange was successfully made Washington County Drug Task Force closed in, immediately taking the suspects into custody.

Further investigation findings concluded the suspects were also in possession of hypodermic needles, a glass pipe, and metal spoons, all containing methamphetamine residue.

Arrested from this investigation was Christy Tregre, 44, of Paradise, Louisiana, and charged with: Sale and/or Delivery of Opiates; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Use of 2 Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony.

Also arrested was Tarah Bergeron, 32, of Paradise, Louisiana, and charged with: Sale and/or Delivery of Opiates; Possession of Drug Paraphernalia; Use of 2 Way Communication Device to Facilitate a Felony.

Both suspects were booked into the Washington County Jail.

“Washington County Drug Task Force, a collaboration effort between Washington County Sheriff’s Office and Chipley Police Department, has continued to be unwavering in the work that they put in to remove these drugs from our community,” says Sheriff Kevin Crews. “I am very grateful to the team for their tireless dedication to keeping these types of people out of our county. Whether they are a resident of this county or a visitor, it will remain clear that drug use, sale, or possession is unacceptable.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.