Slack obit

Ms. Alice Virginia Bryant Slack, 66 of Chipley, Florida went home to be with the Lord on Monday, March 13, 2017 in the Northwest Florida Community Hospital of Chipley, Florida.

She was born on August 4, 1950 to the late Henry and Lena Boston in Chipley, Florida. Alice accepted Christ as her personal savior at an early age and was a member of Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, cousin and dear friend to many.

Alice was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter: Quantina Loraine Morris; six siblings: Viola Wright, Frank Boston, Norman Boston, James Boston, Donald Boston, and Thomas Boston.

She leaves to cherish her memories two children: Cheryl Bryant Sheffield and Curtis Bryant of Chipley, Florida; three grandchildren: Selena Godwin of Chipley, Florida, Di’Liesha Bryant of Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Dontavious Bryant of Panama City, Florida; one great-grandchild: Brylen Daniels of Chipley, Florida; four sisters: Jeanette McDonald and her husband James, Pearl McDonald and her husband Charles, Mary Campbell and her husband Chester, all of Chipley, Florida and Fannie Wilson of Tallahassee, Florida; two brothers: Willie Boston and his wife Ollie and Jake Boston and his wife Rhonda, both of Chipley, Florida; god-daughter: Nicole Lewis of Chipley, Florida; along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 2 P.M. CST, Saturday, March 18, 2017 from the sanctuary of the Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church of Chipley, Florida with Rev. Tony Davis, Pastor, Elder Floyd Harper, Rev. L.V. Farmer, and Rev. Thomas Smith, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Northside Cemetery of Chipley, Florida with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing for Ms. Slack will be held on Friday, March 17, 2017 from 12 Noon until 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Ms. Slack will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services on Saturday.