March is National Nutrition Month and the Florida Department of Health in Holmes and Washington Counties (DOH-Holmes and Washington) is promoting healthy eating and encouraging Floridians to make informed food choices. National Nutrition Month® is sponsored annually by the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics and this year’s theme is “Put Your Best Fork Forward.” The campaign serves as a reminder that each bite counts and to start with small changes in our eating habits – one forkful at a time. Making small changes in our food choices can add up over time to big health benefits.

The Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics suggests the following tips to ‘put your best fork forward’ for you and your family.

Start the family’s day with a nutritious breakfast;

During each meal, fill half your plate with fruits and vegetables;

Make at least half of the grains you eat whole grains; and

Talk positively about eating healthy foods around your children and lead by example.

Improving overall well-being also requires a lifelong commitment to healthful lifestyle behaviors, including daily physical activity. Parents can provide opportunities and encourage their children to spend time each day playing fun, physical activities. Families can plan an activity hour twice a week where parents and their children can participate in a physically active game together.

For further information about nutrition and National Nutrition Month®, visit the Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics website at www.eatright.org.