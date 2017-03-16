Michael Kim Miller, 57 of Graceville, arrived in his heavenly home, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. He died in Flowers Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.
Survivors are his wife, Charlene Corbitt Miller, son, Travis Miller, daughter, Lyndsi M. Scurlock.
Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Carmel Assembly of God Church in Bonifay with Pastor Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. one and one-half hours prior to the funeral.
9 thoughts on “Miller obit”
I am so very sorry for tremendous loss!
I am praying for God to provide peace and comfort in these trying times. Kim earned his angel wings he was a great ,kind thoughtful man.
The Longo Family are praying for you Charlene and the family. The Picture that has been on FB with him on the horse waving good bye is so comforting to me. I know this is a sorrowful time for the family, not for Kim but for the loss of him in your daily lives. Just one more reason to be excited to pass on to the home the Lord has prepared for us. You have many people who love you. Praying Grace.
JOY
Dawn
Sorry for your loss. Kim was a great man, that many loved and enjoyed being around. He gave every person a chance to show their goodness. He will be greatly missed, Praying for you and the kids, grandkids to be wrapped in God’s loving arms. He will give you Peace and Comfort in the days to come. Love your family, and will do anything if you need help.
Charlene and family-I am so sorry that I can not be with you during this time of grief. I love y’all am am praying for all of the Millet family. Bambi
So sad, Helen, to hear about your loss. Praying for strength & comfort for your family.
My heart breaks for this family. You are in my thoughts and prayers.
I’m so very sorry for your loss . Please let me know if I can do anything for any of you . You are all in my thoughts and prayers . Live , Susan Odum
Our thoughts and prayers are with you all. Mike and Joyce Shipes