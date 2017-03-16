Miller obit

Michael Kim Miller, 57 of Graceville, arrived in his heavenly home, Wednesday, March 15, 2017. He died in Flowers Hospital following a courageous battle with cancer.

Survivors are his wife, Charlene Corbitt Miller, son, Travis Miller, daughter, Lyndsi M. Scurlock.

Funeral services will be at 11 a.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Carmel Assembly of God Church in Bonifay with Pastor Jerry Moore officiating. Interment will follow in Marvin Chapel Cemetery in Graceville with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Viewing will begin at 9:30 a.m. one and one-half hours prior to the funeral.