Miller obit

Mrs. Nella Vivian Miller, age 85, of Vernon, Florida passed away March 14, 2017 in the Covenant Hospice Inpatient and Palliative Care Center at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, Florida.

She was born October 20, 1931 in Vernon, Florida to the late Harry Julian Brock and Mary Vivian Miller Brock.

In addition to her parents, Mrs. Miller was preceded in death by her husband, James William ‘Bill’ Miller; three brothers, Evelyn Brock, Edward Brock and Julian Brock; one sister, Elnor Howell.

She is survived by two sons, William Clifton Miller of Vernon, FL and Oscar Hugh Miller and wife Kimberly of Vernon, FL; one daughter, Mary Frances Hull and husband Rodney of Houston, TX; six grandchildren, Michael Warren, Tina Brown, Kevin Miller, Jason Miller, Melissa Miller, Kalan Miller; eight great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Saturday, March 18, 2017, at Calvary Hill Pentecostal Church with Rev. Tim Bush officiating. Interment will follow in the Ebenezer Church Cemetery with Peel Funeral Home directing. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.