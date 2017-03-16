Johnson obit

Retired Command Sergeant Major (Ret. CSM) Edward Lewis Johnson, age 75, of Fayetteville, NC and formerly of Bascom, FL went home to be with the Lord on Sunday March 12, 2017 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center, Fayetteville.

He was a native of Jackson County and a former member of New Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Bascom, Florida.

He is survived by his, wife, Nancy H. Johnson of Fayetteville, NC; children: Nikita G. Johnson (Tanya) of Deland, FL, Judy R. Johnson of Winston-Salem, NC, Desiree Johnson Sterbini (Paul) of Silver Spring, MD and Rhonda J. Knight of East Hartford, CT and two grandchildren: Paige Knight, East Harford, CT and Mia Sterbini, Silver Springs, MD; brothers: Deacon Ralph D. Pollock (Helen) Bascom, FL and Isaac H. Pollock (Hazel), Bradenton, FL; goddaughter: Lee Bailey, Fayetteville, NC; mother-in-law: Mamie B. Hayes of Greenwood, FL; brother and sister-in-law: Henry Hayes (Hattie) of Greenwood, FL and Mary Hall of St. Petersburg, FL; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.

A viewing will be held Friday, March 24, 2017 from 5-7 pm at the funeral home in Graceville, FL.

Funeral services will be conducted on Saturday, March 25, 2017 at 1 pm at New Liberty Hill Missionary Baptist Church, 5239 Liberty Hill Road, Bascom, Florida.

Interment will follow in New Liberty Hill Church Cemetery in Bascom, FL, with full military honors, and under the directions on Christian Memorial Chapel.