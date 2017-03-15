James William Neel, 77, of Greenwood, FL, passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at his residence.

He was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County with the exception of a brief time spent in Calhoun and Liberty Counties. He retired in 1997 from the Florida Department of Corrections after more than 30 years of service with the state of Florida. He enjoyed fishing, going to auctions, building popsicle stick houses, and playing his guitar and singing.

James was preceded in death by his parents, J.C. and Burley Hamilton Neel; wife, Rhonda Neel; and sister, Mary Neel Gilley.

He is survived by two sons, Kenny Neel and William Neel of Greenwood; two daughters, Angie Pettis and husband, Russell of DeFuniak Springs, and Connie Young and husband, Steve of Marianna; one brother, Roy Neel and wife, Tammy of Tallahassee; one sister, Thelma Beloat and husband, Pete of Grand Ridge; eight grandchildren, Mary Kathyrn Pettis Hession and husband, Michael (BoBo) of Richton, Mississippi, Anna Pettis Towery and husband, David of DeFuniak Springs, Morgan Neel of Grand Ridge, Michael Young, Mason Young, Taylor Young, Sarah Young, and Katelyn Young, all of Marianna; one great granddaughter, Lynlee Towery of DeFuniak Springs, and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held at Welcome Assembly of God Church in Dellwood, Florida on Friday, March 17, 2017, at 11:00 a.m. with Rev. Russell Pettis officiating. Interment will follow in the Welcome Assembly of God Cemetery with Obert Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida directing. Visitation will be on Friday, March 17, 2017 at 10:00 a.m., one hour prior to the service, at Welcome Assembly of God Church.