Georgia woman arrested for drugs

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports Atlanta, Georgia, woman taken into custody for possession of drugs while traveling through Washington County.

On March 12, 2017 at approximately 1:44pm Washington County Sheriff’s deputies stopped a vehicle for traveling over 75 miles per hour on State Road 77 in the area of Holmes Valley Road. Conducting a traffic stop, deputies made contact with the driver, 26 year old Leah M. Parks from Atlanta, Georgia. A search of the vehicle subsequently found Parks to be in possession of a large amount of marijuana and over 70 prescription narcotics in pill form, all being packaged for sale.

Parks was arrested and booked at the Washington County jail on the following charges:

Possession of Marijuana with Intent to Distribute

Possession of Controlled Substance (2 counts)

Possession of New Legend Drug

“Success in law enforcement isn’t how many tickets we write or how many people we put in jail, it is the absence of crime,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “We want everyone who passes through our county to know that we will not tolerate the illegal possession, use or sale of drugs.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.