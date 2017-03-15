Father and son arrested on burglary charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a father and son on burglary charges.

On March 12, 2017 at approximately 10:30am, deputies responded to trespass reports on Haskins Drive in Vernon. As WCSO deputies arrived, two male subjects were attempting to leave the scene. After a brief investigation it was determined that Jeffrey Stanford had forced his way into a storage building located on the property, removing tools and other items.

Jeffrey Stanford, 44 years of age, was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary of a Structure

Driving While License Suspended

Outstanding Warrant – Burglary (Pulaski County, Tennessee)

Outstanding Warrant – Theft of Property $10,000 – $60,000 (Pulaski County, Tennessee)

Outstanding Warrant – Conspiracy of Theft of Property $10,000 – $60,000 (Pulaski County, Tennessee)

The second subject, Stanford’s father, Alvin Stanford, was also taken into custody upon verification of outstanding warrants from Pulaski Tennessee Authorities.

Alvin Stanford, 66 years of age, was booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Outstanding Warrant – Burglary (Pulaski County, Tennessee)

Outstanding Warrant – Theft of Property $10,000 – $60,000 (Pulaski County, Tennessee)

Outstanding Warrant – Conspiracy of Theft of Property $10,000 – $60,000 (Pulaski County, Tennessee)

“According to the statements of both suspects to authorities, these individuals moved into the 3600 block of Holmes Valley Road approximately a month ago,” states Sheriff Crews. “Washington County citizens work hard for their belongings and we will work just as hard to put these would-be thieves where they belong.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.