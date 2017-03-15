Clemmons named president of Chipola College

MARIANNA—The Chipola College District Board of Trustees named Dr. Sarah Clemmons president of Chipola College at a meeting on March 14. Clemmons was unanimously selected by the board upon the recommendation of a sub-committee which reviewed internal candidates for the position. Dr. Bryan Craven, Chipola Director of Public Relations, was the only other internal candidate.

Clemmons previously served as Senior Vice President of Instruction, and had served as Interim President of Chipola since the resignation of former president Dr. Jason Hurst in October, 2016.

Dr. Clemmons is the second Chipola alumnus to serve as president. She said, “I love Chipola College and I am honored to have been asked to serve as president. Chipola has an excellent reputation for academic and student success. I look forward to working with the faculty, staff and administration to build on the great traditions established at Chipola.”

Dr. Clemmons previously served as the chief academic officer for the college with responsibility over all academic and workforce instructional programs. She also had oversight for the college’s accreditation, grants, assessment and academic support programs.

Dr. Clemmons came to Chipola in 1979 as an English instructor and became Division Chair of the Literature/Language Division rising through the ranks to eventually become the top academic officer of the college. She helped to start the Academic Center for Excellence (ACE), a free tutoring program for all students, which has won a Florida College System Chancellor’s Best Practice Award and has been a finalist for a national Bellwether Award. She was instrumental in establishing Bachelor’s Degree programs at Chipola beginning in 2003.

Dr. Clemmons is a native of Marianna, and is an alumnus of Marianna High School, Chipola College, University of West Florida, Troy University and Florida State University. She serves on the board of trustees of Jackson Hospital. She is active in the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and was named Citizen of the Year by the group in 2015.

She is married to Dr. Tracy Clemmons, an Operations Management Consultant, with the Florida Agency for Persons with Disabilities. Their son, Dr. Martin Clemmons, is an internal medicine physician at Archbold Medical Center in Thomasville, Georgia. Their daughter, Sarah Kathryn Dugan, is a prosecuting assistant state’s attorney in Tallahassee. The family is active in the First Baptist Church of Marianna.