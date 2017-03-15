Burgett arrested on burglary charges

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Washington County man suspected of committing burglary.

On March 7, 2017, the victim in this case reported the theft of two firearms and two game cameras from his residence located on Porter Pond Road. The investigation by WCSO deputies and investigators led to the recovery of the two firearms and revealed that, 25 year old, Matthew Burgett, was a suspect in the burglary.

On March 13, 2017 Burgett was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail on the following charges:

Burglary of a dwelling

Grand Theft Firearm

Grand Theft

Sheriff Kevin Crews states, “We are committed to the task of helping people protect their property and will pursue every case in an effort to rid our county of would-be thieves.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact us anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.