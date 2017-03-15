Brown obit

Delisa Dawn Brown, age 44, of Bonifay, Florida passed away March 9, 2017 at Southeast Alabama Medical Center in Dothan, Alabama.

She was born June 12, 1972 in Geneva, Alabama and was preceded in death by her father, Fred Lamar Brown.

Delisa is survived by her mother, Diane Curry Brown of Bonifay, FL; one sister, April Miller and husband Steve of Bonifay, FL; one niece, Danielle Hatcher and husband Daniel; one nephew, Calvin White; two great-nieces, Allisa Carter and Ella Grace Hatcher; two great-nephews, Bryan Carter and John Hatcher.

A memorial service was held Tuesday 5:00 PM, March 14, 2017, at Izagora United Methodist Church. Memorialization was by cremation with Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.