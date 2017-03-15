Basford obit

Una P. Basford, 88, of Grand Ridge died Monday, March 13, 2017 at Marianna Health and Rehabilitation Center.

A native of Grand Ridge, Mrs. Basford had resided in Grand Ridge for the past 69 years since her marriage to her late husband, Broward Basford in 1947.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Broward; one son, Sonny and her parents, Julian and Eunice Pope.

Survivors include her two sons, Leland and his wife, Jennell of Cypress; Marcus and his wife, Beverly of Grand Ridge; one daughter-in-law, Nancy; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Steve Benefield officiating. Interment will follow at Cow Pen Pond Cemetery with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Visitation for friends of the family will be one hour prior at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.