The Orange Hill Missionary Baptist Church, where the Rev. Malcolm O. Nelson is the pastor, will be having their Annual Youth Day on Sunday, March 19th at 11 am. The theme is: “Youth In Action” (I Timothy 4:12) The Rev. Travis Ephriam of Mt. Tabor Missionary Baptist Church of Marianna will be the preacher. Youth from the school and community will be sharing. All are invited.

Like this: Like Loading...