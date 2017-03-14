Woodham obit

Charles “Hayward” Woodham of Dothan, AL passed away peacefully in his home on March 13, 2017. He was 74.

Funeral Services will be held 1:00 PM Wednesday, March 15, at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home Chapel in Dothan, AL with Minister Jerome Woodham and Minister William Watson officiating. The family will receive friends from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM prior to the funeral service. Burial will follow at Cypress Creek Church Cemetery in Alford, FL. Flowers will be accepted or contributions can be made to the charity of your choice in his memory.

Hayward Woodham was born to Charles Woodham and Foy Woodham of Andalusia, AL in 1942, where he was then raised. He spent his childhood helping his parents on the family farm and was a graduate of Covington County High School in 1961.

After graduation he worked as a truck driver for P.C. White of Andalusia, AL and later became a lineman with Covington Electric Cooperative. He then served in the Vietnam War as a lineman from 1967-1968 where he received the decorations of Sharpshooter (Rifle M-14), NDSM, VSM, and VCM. Once home, he continued his career as a lineman with GTE where he later retired as a COE Technician from GTE/CenturyTel in 2005 with 40 years of service in Dothan, AL.

Hayward enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. He loved farming, cutting grass, fishing and anything that allowed him to be outdoors. He also loved “The Waffle House” and could be found there, almost daily, enjoying a cup of coffee with his friends.

Hayward Woodham is preceded in death by his father Charles Tays Woodham, mother-in-law Doris Ward, father-in-law Olin Corbin and special great nephew Cooper Pearce.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years Brenda Woodham, two sons Charles P. Woodham and Justin H. Woodham, granddaughter Brennan Woodham, mother Foy Woodham, 5 brothers John Woodham and wife Pat, Lamar Woodham and wife Renee LeMaire, Arnold Woodham and wife Joy, Steve Woodham and wife Susan and Jerome Woodham and wife Brenda, 2 sisters Ola Suggs and husband Don and Judy Petrey, sister-in-law Barbara Joyce Bowen and husband Jeff, brother-in-law Jerry Corbin, best friend Jimmy White and wife Debra, his Fur Grandbaby Heidi, countless nieces, nephews and extended family and friends who he all loved so dearly.

Serving as active pallbearers will be nephews Mark Shipes, Greg Shipes, Jason Shipes, Kyle Woodham, Swain Woodham, and Daron Woodham. Honorary pallbearers are Jimmy White, Jeff Bowen, Jerry Corbin, Keith Kelley and all former GTE/CenturyTel employees.

The family wishes to express heartfelt gratitude for the loving, compassionate care given by the Hospice Nurses and Staff at AlaCare Hospice, Dr. Fincher and his Nurse Linda, Pilcher’s Wheelchair Van Service, the staff at Wiregrass DaVita Dialysis Clinic and special caretaker Kristi, all of Dothan, AL.