Mr. Harrell May Sapp, age 98, of Vernon, Florida passed away March 6, 2017 at Bonifay Nursing and Rehab Center in Bonifay, Florida.

He was born February 27, 1919 in Vernon, Florida. Mr. Sapp was preceded in death by his father, James Weaver Sapp; his mother, Belle Sapp Marshall; his wife, Edith Elliott Sapp; one son, James Weaver Sapp; one son-in-law, Jimmy D. Gipson; one brother, Alexander Douglas Sapp; two sisters, Cora ‘June’ Hurley and Martha Davie Gracey.

Harrell is survived by two daughters, Claudia Worthington and husband William of Apopka, FL and Emily Gipson of Vernon, FL; four grandchildren, Daniel Lee Mobley and wife Laura of Vernon, FL, Matthew James Mobley and wife Kyle of Tampa, FL, Laura Worthington Croston and husband Ken of Apopka, FL, David Paul Worthington and wife Shereen of Apopka, FL; six great-grandchildren, Tyler Justus Mobley, Dylan Macie Mobley, William Kenneth Croston, Evan Michael Croston, Myla Elizabeth Mobley, Luke Matthew Mobley.

A private family graveside service was held March 11, 2017 in the Vernon City Cemetery with Rev. Danny Burns officiating. Peel Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.