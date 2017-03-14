BCF hosts regional band festival

The campus was overflowing with young musicians as the Music and Worship Division of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville recently hosted the Florida Bandmaster’s District Solo and Ensemble Festival. Brass and stringed instruments were in great supply as students, band directors, and judges packed the campus and melodious sounds filled the air.

Coordinators and organizers for the Regional Festival welcomed over 500 students, grades 6-12, with over 30 schools represented throughout the Jackson, Washington, Holmes, Gulf, and Bay Counties. Participants prepared a solo or ensemble (trio, quartet, etc.,) piece for evaluation by one of the 12 adjudicators, who listened and assessed each musical piece, giving written comments and a ratings based on the performance. “This was a great opportunity for band students to receive expert feedback on their progress as musicians,” stated BCF Associate Professor of Music and Director of Instrumental Studies Ron Branning. “Each year as a student continues to participate in the Regional Festival, they not only improve musically, progressing to more difficult musical pieces each year, but they also gain self-confidence and learn how to be more of an independent musician. I am so glad that we can host such an event as this to give area students an opportunity to see who we are and become more familiar with our campus. Who knows? They may want to attend school here one day!”

