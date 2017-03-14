BCF holds record setting Preview Day

Each semester, the pinnacle of excitement for many members of the faculty, staff, and student body of The Baptist College of Florida (BCF) in Graceville is the bi-annual Preview Day event. This semester on March 10, 2017, over 200 visitors attended the Spring Preview Day to see if BCF is the place to continue their education, making this the largest Preview Day attendance on record!

Registration began in the BCF Wellness Center at 9:00 a.m. where prospective students and their families received bags filled with information regarding campus life and degree opportunities. During registration, prospects were able to visit exhibit booths dedicated to providing information on specific degree programs, mission opportunities, collegiate disaster relief, financial aid, student life activities, intramural sports, and other resources available to students such as the library, writing center, and computer lab. In addition to registration and visiting exhibits, there was also a photo booth where visitors could take photos with friends and family members as they created memories and made new friendships on Preview Day.

After registration, guests were welcomed by BCF President Thomas A. Kinchen and Director of Enrollment Management and Marketing Sandra Richards. In welcoming visitors from near and far, Kinchen gave out four $500 scholarships to the visitors that had travelled the farthest. Winners included Maddie Dickinson, Emily Fredryk, Lauren Wiley, Hailey High, and Tricia Nealy. During the exhibit meet and greet time, prospective students were able to interact with faculty and staff from each department and invited to preview academic life by visiting one of the classes. Classes were available in music, education, psychology, missions and theology, and financial aid. The meetings were designed specifically to provide detailed information relating to academic interest or career choice, and possibilities for financial assistance.

Following the classroom visits, guests made their way to the R.G. Lee Chapel for a time of inspirational worship and as always a powerful message from Kinchen. The chapel service featured student led praise and worship, showcasing the orchestra, college choir, and all of the college ensembles available for students to join while attending BCF.

Immediately after chapel, BCF provided lunch for visitors in the dining facility, the Deese Center. During lunch, attendees experienced a time of food, fun, and fellowship, while meeting and interacting with current students. Visitors attending lunch had the privilege of taking in the smooth sounds of the BCF Jazz Band. Following the meal, visitors were given the option to tour married housing or dormitories with the BCF Residential Directors (RD’s), or take a tour of the campus with one of the BCF Admissions Counselors.

As tours concluded, the visitors joined the BCF family in the Wellness Center to watch the BCF Intramural Basketball Champions “Grey Thunderclouds” take on a team made up of faculty and staff members in the annual Preview Day Basketball Challenge. The students edged out the faculty team by one point to continue the students’ reign of dominance on the court. At the end of the basketball game, drawings were held for two more scholarships that were awarded to Wallace Bailey and Kayla McKinnie. The day concluded with many prospective students taking advantage of the waived application fee and applying to The Baptist College of Florida. As prospective students and their families prepared to leave, the day closed with a word of prayer from BCF Admissions Counselor Karl Hudson.

For more information on how you can become a part of the college that is “Changing the World Through the Unchanging Word®” or to learn about the next Preview Day (October 20, 2017), please call 800.328.2660 or visit the website at www.baptistcollege.edu.