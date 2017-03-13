Short pursuit leads to arrest of California man

On the morning of March 11, officers with the Chipley Police Department became involved in a low speed pursuit through the city limits after being advised of a reckless driver.

Officers attempted to conduct a traffic stop of the vehicle for violation of traffic laws after which the driver of the vehicle refused to stop and continued to drive in a reckless manner. The vehicle eventually came to a stop where officers of the Chipley Police Department supported by deputies of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office arrested the driver of the vehicle. The driver was identified as David Sankey, 55, of Castro Valley, California.

Sankey was booked into the Washington County Jail on charges of:

Fleeing and Eluding an Officer (Felony)

Resisting an Officer w/o Violence (Misdemeanor)

The Chipley Police Department encourages everyone to report criminal or suspicious activity to the Chipley Police Department at (850) 638-6310 or to Crime Stoppers at (850) 638-TIPS.