Man arrested after fleeing and resisting

Washington County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Washington County man after fleeing on foot and resisting arrest.

On March 10th at approximately 12:05am, Washington County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on Jamie Baker, at his residence on Pleasant Hill Road. Baker then fled on foot from his home into a wooded area causing WCSO to dispatch K-9 tracking teams from both Holmes Correctional Institute and Northwest Florida Reception Center to the location. K-9 teams were able to track Baker to an old barn located on his property. Baker, hiding from law enforcement to avoid arrest, was found underneath the floor of the barn where he crawled into a hole that he had dug. Baker was subsequently taken into custody and transported to the Washington County Jail where he was booked on an active Child Support Warrant and new charges of Resisting Arrest with Violence and Battery on a Law Enforcement Officer, which are both felony charges.

“The K-9 teams from both of our local correctional institutes were integral parts of this apprehension and were an invaluable tool for the Washington County Sheriff’s Office,” states Sheriff Kevin Crews. “I believe that we would not have been able to locate Baker without these K-9’s and their handler’s assistance.”

If you have any tips, or knowledge of crimes being committed, please contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111. You may also contact them anonymously by calling 850-638-TIPS (8477) or by email at tips@wcso.us.