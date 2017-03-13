Bethlehem School will be hosting their 5th Annual Heritage Festival on Friday and Saturday, March 24-25, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Saturday morning, you can purchase breakfast cooked on an old wood stove. There will be exhibitors of old time crafts, trades, and games in addition to a silent auction of donated goods. Lunch plates will be available for purchase and will include chicken, mashed potatoes, green beans, a roll, and dessert for $8. All proceeds will go to the Junior and Senior Beta groups. The school is located at 2767 Highway 160 in Holmes County.

