Explore Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas with FWC’s Geocaching Challenge!

Grab your smartphone or GPS unit and go looking for geocaches scattered over Florida’s Wildlife Management Areas.

It’s your chance to join a modern-day treasure hunt while soaking in the beauty of the wildlife and scenery on lead WMAs managed by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

The Geocaching Challenge, celebrating the 75th anniversary of Florida’s WMA system, officially begins March 13, when people of all ages can get started on finding one or more of the 49 geocaches hidden on the lead WMAs.

If you get lucky, you may find the two 75th WMA Anniversary Geocoins!

“Go geocaching on a Florida Wildlife Management Area if you want the excitement of a modern-day treasure hunt set in incredibly beautiful places where you can experience wild Florida at its best,” said Jerrie Lindsey, director of FWC’s Public Access and Wildlife Viewing Services Office. ”While you are out geocaching, you also get the chance to explore our WMAs and all the outdoor recreational opportunities they provide, from wildlife viewing to fishing, hiking, paddling and hunting.”

“The Geocoin Journey is part of the fun,” Lindsey said. “The goal is to get the two trackable geocoins to all of the 49 geocache locations, with your help of course!”

Ready to get started? Go to MyFWC.com/WMA75 and click on “Find a Treasure! Join our Geocaching Challenge. There you will get information on how to geocache, how to participate in the challenge (including the Geocoin Journey), and what prizes are offered. You have until Dec. 31, 2017, to find the geocaches on Florida’s WMAs.

On a practical note, what if you are unable to use your smartphone because you are in a remote WMA area? FWC staff say you should be able to use a GPS unit or the GPS signal on your cellphone, which should work even when you can’t get a phone connection.

More on the WMA 75th anniversary, including upcoming events, the 75 Years Wild photo contest and how to find a WMA near you, is at MyFWC.com/WMA75.