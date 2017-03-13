CPD arrests Bonifay man for burglaries and weapons offense

A Bonifay man, Daniel E. Harrell, 25, has been arrested following a late evening call regarding a disturbance in which a gun was reported to be involved.

Chipley Police Officers responded to an address on South Blvd. on March 8, 2017 and spoke with the complainant, who advised Officers that he had observed the suspect come around the house carrying a firearm and placed the firearm in his truck. It was reported to Officers that Harrell was known to steal and was a convicted felon. Officers located a shotgun in the truck belonging to the complainant. Officers discovered during a neighborhood canvas that two neighboring houses had been burglarized. Officers discovered that the firearm was taken from one of the houses along with other various electronic devices and prescription medication. Items were identified that were taken from each residence which were discovered in property belonging to Harrell.

Harrell was booked into the Washington County Jail on multiple charges consisting of the following:

Armed burglary

Burglary of an unoccupied dwelling

Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon

Grand theft of a firearm

Grand Theft (more than 300 dollars)

Possession of a controlled substance

Criminal mischief

Petit theft

Chief Thompson states, “Through cooperation between the community and law enforcement we were able to quickly resolve this case. I encourage the community to continue to call with information on illegal or suspicious activity. Reports can be made to the Chipley Police Department at (850)638-6310 or to Crime Stoppers at (850)638-TIPS. Through active community partnerships we will strive to make our community safer for our residents.”