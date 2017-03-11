Vereen obit

Mrs. Mary Louise Roberts Vereen, 89 of Caryville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, March 7, 2017 in the Bonifay Nursing and Rehab. Center of Bonifay, Florida.

Mary was born on November 4, 1927 in Caryville, Florida to the late Clensy Roberts and Louella Brunson. She was of the Christian faith and of the Baptist denomination. She was faithful member of the St. Matthews Missionary Baptist Church of Caryville, Florida. She was a hard worker, a homemaker and she loved to bake cakes.

She leaves to cherish her memories four loving sisters: Hiwatha Washington of Tampa, Kathleen Faison of Lakeland, Blanche Phillips and her husband Clayton, and Ernestine Works, both of Caryville; a special niece, Ella Johns; a special nephew, Jerry Wayne Jackson; along with a host of other nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Monday, March 13, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Mary A.M.E. Church of Caryville, with Rev. Anthony Johnson, Rev. James Johns, Elder Chester Davis, and Rev. Derrick Roulhac, officiating, and Rev. Richard Davis, pastor. Committal Services will follow in the church cemetery with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley directing.

Public Viewing for Mrs. Vereen will be held on Sunday, March 12, 2017 from 12 Noon – 9 P.M. CST in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley.