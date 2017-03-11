Rogers obit

Gerald Lee (Pee Wee) Rogers, age 85, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Friday, March 10, 2017 at his home.

He was born in Covington, KY on September 29, 1931 to Robert V. and Margaret (Arthur) Rogers. Pee Wee has lived in Chipley, FL since 1969 coming from Bedford, VA and was a member and deacon and elder of the First Presbyterian Church. He was founder of Rogers Insurance Agency, retired as a Master SGT from the United States Air Force, was member of the Sunny Hills Country Club, a radio announcer for WBGC, a member of Kiwanis, and past president of the Chamber of Commerce and Tiger 100.

Mr. Rogers is preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Robert Rogers.

He is survived by his wife, Kathleen Rogers of Chipley; one son, Michael and wife Kelley Rogers of Panama City; three daughters: Debra and husband William Enfinger of Tallahassee, Linda and husband Doug Dickinson of Tallahassee, and Donna and husband Ricky Miller of Chipley; eight grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 P.M., Monday, March 13, 2017 at First Presbyterian Church in Chipley with Pastor Jack Homoney officiating. Visitation will be held 1 hour prior to the service.

Brown Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign the online register at www.brownfh.net.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the First Presbyterian Church or Covenant Care.