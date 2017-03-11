McKnight obit

Mary Nell Weeks-Moore-Smith McKnight, age 79, passed from this life Thursday, March 9, 2017 at Bay Medical Center in Panama City, FL.

She was born on January 12, 1938 in Covington County, AL to David Clayton Weeks and Zola Mae Simmons-Weeks-Forehand.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her step-father, Jim Forehand; three husbands: Glenn Edward Moore, Alan A. Smith and James E. McKnight; her brother, Herman “Sonny” Weeks; and her sister, Wanda Forehand-Dreyer-Palo.

She is survived by her son, Wayne L. Moore and wife Debbie of Sandy, Utah, her two daughters: Cynthia Emma Smith of Chipley, and Sharon Langlois, her brother, Sherman Weeks and wife Becky of Jones, Michigan, her sister, Glenda Jo Forehand-Scott of Chipley, two grandchildren: Justin Glenn Moore and wife Camila, Lindsay Moore-Tripp and husband Travis of Salt Lake City, Utah, one great-granddaughter, Olivia Bell Moore of Salt Lake City, Utah, niece, Kristin Jo Palo, a very special friend, sister Teresa Lykins of Wewahitchka, many cousins, nieces and nephews and her church family.

Funeral services will be held 11:00A.M., Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Brown Funeral Home Chapel with the Rev. Derrick Geber officiating. Interment will follow in the Corner Creek Methodist Church Cemetery in Geneva County, AL. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service at the chapel.

Mary loved to garden and fish but she had many organizations too. She was a member of the VFW Gulf County, Florida, director of the Woman’s Missionary Union for her church. She also served on the Baptism Committee, Church Librarian and the Building Committee.

