Lipford obit

Mary Lenora Lipford, 81, of Marianna died Friday, March 10, 2017 at Flowers Hospital in Dothan.

She was a native and lifelong resident of Jackson County, survived by numerous family members.

Funeral service will be Monday, March 13, 2017, 2 p.m. at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel with Rev. Ezra Caynor officiating. Interment will be in New Hope Baptist Cemetery in Marianna with James & Sikes Funeral Home Maddox Chapel directing. Viewing will be one hour prior to funeral at James & Sikes Maddox Chapel.