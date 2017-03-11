Chipley Tigers win back-and-forth affair against Wakulla Christian

Chipley Tigers and Wakulla Christian played a taut affair on Friday, but Chipley eventually prevailed 11-10 after taking the lead for good in the fifth inning. The game was tied at nine with Chipley batting in the bottom of the fifth when Brian Williams hit a sacrifice fly to drive in a run.

Chipley earned the victory despite allowing Wakulla to score six runs in the second inning.

Chipley Tigers evened things up at nine in the bottom of the fourth inning after trailing 8-2. Brayden Gainey drove in one when he singled in the fourth inning.

Chipley scored four runs in the third inning. Chipley scored on a walk by Brian Williams, a passed ball, a single by Gauge Carter, and a single by Gainey.

Grant Rowell earned the win for Chipley Tigers. He tossed three innings, allowing one run, one hit, striking out five, and walking one.

Cordell Carley started the game for Tigers. He threw one and two-thirds innings, giving up seven runs, seven hits, and walking one.

Chipley had 11 hits in the game. Gainey, Tripp Hodges, Carley, and Carter each collected multiple hits for Chipley. Williams and Gainey each drove in two runs to lead Chipley.

Chipley Tigers travel to Graceville on Monday, March 13 — JV at 4 p.m. and varsity at 6 p.m.