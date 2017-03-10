The Spanish Trail Playhouse will again honor legendary country music with their Spanish Trail Opry, Saturday, April 8th at 7:00pm and Sunday, April 9th at 2:00 p.m.

Enjoy timeless country music classics by artists like Merle Haggard, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash, Loretta Lynn, Floyd Cramer and more. Several well-known performers from the area will participate in this show including recording artist, Artie Rodriquez “The Singin’ Lawman” of Walton County; Sonny and Linda Morris, members of the Atlanta GA Country Music Hall of Fame, from Eufaula, Alabama; Rhonda Lewis of Panama City; Jenny Hammond of Panama City; Kevin Russell of Chipley; Sven Davis of Compass Lake; Jimmy Miller of Wausau and A. D. Davis of Chipley will sing your favorites.

Piano classics will be performed by Pee Wee Johns of Chipley and the country band will consist of Jon Webb of Orange Hill on acoustic guitar; Jamie Skipper of Panama City on lead guitar; Sven Davis on bass guitar; Doug Salter of Chipley on piano; Jimmy Miller on steel guitar and A. D. Davis on drums. The opry style will be completed by southern gentleman and M.C. Emory Wells.

Get your tickets early because last year’s show sold out. Reserved seating tickets are $10 and will be available March 20, at The Spanish Trail Playhouse Theatre box office located at 680 2nd Street, Chipley, Florida. Call 638-9113 or 850-326-3685 for more information.