Smith obit

Bertie Mae Pippin Smith, age 77 of Bonifay, passed from this life on February 12, 2017 at her residence.

Bertie was born on October 21, 1939 in Graceville, Florida to Henry Warren Pippin and Maggie Scott. She had lived in the Panhandle for 15 years since coming from Eustus, Florida. She was of the Christian faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband: George Robert Smith.

She is survived by her two sons: Robert Smith and wife Nikki of Bonifay, Florida, David Smith of Bonifay, Florida; brother: James Pippin and wife Glenda Ruth of Eustus, Florida; eight grandchildren: Jessica Lynn Smith, Jennifer Lynn Smith, Cassie Nichole Smith, Ashley Michelle Smith, Robbie “Cornbread” Smith, Matthew Cavinder, Michael Cavinder, Shayla Metheney; fifteen great grandchildren; two nieces: Pam Gimenez and husband Kevin and child Darla, Becky McKay;her little sidekick: Baby Cakes.

Memorial services will be held from 9A.M.-3P.M. Saturday, March 11, 2017 at the First Baptist Church Youth Building in Chipley, Florida with Chaplain Robert Smith officiating. Obert Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.