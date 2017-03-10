Davis obit

Mrs. Mattie R. Davis, 87 of Caryville, Florida, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, March 1, 2017 in the Bay Medical Covenant Hospice Unit of Panama City, Florida.

Mattie was born on June 26, 1929 to the late Mrs. Eliafar Washington in Orangehill, Florida. Four weeks after her birth, Eliafar passed away and Mattie was then raised and guided by Mrs. Pastoria Washington. Not knowing her biological father, Mattie was blessed to have Mr. Rosal James Oliver as a father figure in her life and later as a grandfather to her children.

She was of the Methodist denomination and was a faithful member of St. Mary A.M.E. Church of Caryville, Florida. She was a home maker and was the proud mother of a baseball team of nine handsome sons, of which three preceded her in death, and one beautiful daughter.

She leaves to cherish her memories six sons: Henry D. Davis and his wife Dalphine of Bonifay, Florida, Leroy Davis and his wife Myra of Caryville, Florida, Jimmy Davis and his wife Barbara of Palm Bay, Florida, Steve Davis and his wife Elizabeth of Houston, Texas and Benjamin Dirden and his wife Odessa of Detroit, Michigan; one daughter: Betty Davis of Caryville, Florida; along with a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held 11 A.M. CST, Saturday, March 11, 2017 from the sanctuary of the St. Mary A.M.E. Church of Caryville, Florida with Pastor, Rev. Richard Davis, Rev. Willie E. Brown, and Elder Tony Howard, officiating. Committal Services will follow in the Church Cemetery with the Cooper Funeral Home of Chipley, Florida, directing.

Public Viewing will begin on Friday, March 10, 2017 from 12 Noon – 9 P.M. in the Cooper Funeral Home Chapel of Chipley, Florida. Mrs. Davis will lie in repose at the church 1hr. prior to services.